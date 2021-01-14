N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.53. 1,028,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $257.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

