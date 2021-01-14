Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 75,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,032. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

