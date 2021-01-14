iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.33. 10,932,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.