Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,915. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

