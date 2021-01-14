Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 409,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

