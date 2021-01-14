McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

