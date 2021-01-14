Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TEUFF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,439. Box Ships has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

