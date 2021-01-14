SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading 5.3% Higher

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $474.40 and last traded at $465.63. 719,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 555,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.38.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

