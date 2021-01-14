Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 488,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 326,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $304.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.
