Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 488,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 326,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $304.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

