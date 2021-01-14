Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.35. 1,437,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 365,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.
