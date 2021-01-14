Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.35. 1,437,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 365,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.