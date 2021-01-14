China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading Up 5.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.90. 2,045,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 460,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.