National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 362,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 274,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $926.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.97.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

