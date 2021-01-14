Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 282,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 115,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

