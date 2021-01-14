Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 820,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 659,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of -307.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

