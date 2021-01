Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Decreases By 47.6%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TKHVY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

