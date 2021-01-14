Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Decreases By 47.6%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TKHVY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

