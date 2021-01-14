Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.0 days.

Shares of Técnicas Reunidas stock remained flat at $$17.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

About Técnicas Reunidas

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

