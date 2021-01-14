TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
TVAHF stock remained flat at $$16.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
TV Asahi Company Profile
