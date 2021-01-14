TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

TVAHF stock remained flat at $$16.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

