Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Hold

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

ENLV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 51,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $138.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

