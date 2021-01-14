DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of DOCU traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.25. 2,694,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.08 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

