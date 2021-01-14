Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,060,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,937,297. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

