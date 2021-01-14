Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.64). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

PTEN traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

