Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $70,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,743,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

