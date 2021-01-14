Professional Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,555,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

