Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $92.91. 507,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.