Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post $183.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the lowest is $174.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $194.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $775.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.30 million to $911.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $696.14 million, with estimates ranging from $675.40 million to $722.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,540,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. 1,263,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,626. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

