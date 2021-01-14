THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $23,021.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

