UnlimitedIP Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $310,834.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00382030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.02 or 0.04020142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012861 BTC.

UIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

