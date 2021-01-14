Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 6,046 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,298,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.19.

