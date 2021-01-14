N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,232. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $286.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.92 and a 200 day moving average of $229.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

