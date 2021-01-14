iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. iCAD makes up approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 185,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,212. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICAD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

