Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 98,429 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 37,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,787. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

