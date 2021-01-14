Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.43. 126,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,577. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $291.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

