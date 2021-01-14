N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after acquiring an additional 637,349 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 581,583 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 334,866 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 1,731,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,056. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

