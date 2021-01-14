Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 721,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period.

VTEB remained flat at $$55.07 on Thursday. 1,113,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,182. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

