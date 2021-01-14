Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.63. 2,036,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,069. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

