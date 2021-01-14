Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 750 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.17. 10,830,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

