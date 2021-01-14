Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 287,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.