Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 1,714,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

