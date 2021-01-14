Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 323,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,454. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

