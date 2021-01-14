Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,840 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.79.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $514.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

