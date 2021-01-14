Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,348 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,329,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,637,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $82.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.