Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.52 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

