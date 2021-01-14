Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 216.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $995,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $208.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

