Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $594,498.62 and $1,942.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 789,765,170 coins and its circulating supply is 492,285,607 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

