Datum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,043.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Datum has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $680,469.95 and approximately $103,043.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

