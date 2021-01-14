Ink Price Tops $0.0008 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $376,598.59 and $74,889.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

