Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 505,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 401,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $950.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

