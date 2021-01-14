Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 2,059,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 660,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

