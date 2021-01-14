Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

