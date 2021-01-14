CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $11.70 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $47,678.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104923 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.45 or 0.00304338 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000172 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,486,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

